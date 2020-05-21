Karnataka Man Files FIR Against Sonia Gandhi for INC's Tweets Against PM Cares Fund

A lawyer in Karnataka's Shivamogga District has filed a complain against Congress President Sonia Gandhi for tweets sent out against the PM Cares Fund from the official party handle.

The complainant, Praveen, said the tweet falsely represented the fund by calling it 'PM Cares Fraud'.

The tweets were posted on the party's official handle @INCIndia on May 11. In a series of six tweets, the party targeted the PM Cares Fund through graphs and pictures, which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the purpose and location on the money thus collected.

One of the posts also alleges that the money collected is being used to sponsor Modi's many overseas trips. Another one calls it 'The Ultimate Jumla'.

"The tweets were made from the party's official twitter handle and it also has the picture of Sonia Gandhi, hence for any communication (sic) that is uploaded or put on this page, she (Sonia Gandhi) is solely responsible. Hence she is named in the FIR," Praveen said.

The FIR has been lodged at the Sagara New Town Police station in the district also native to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Charges under the IPC section 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505 (1) (Statements conducing to public mischief) have filed by police.