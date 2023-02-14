Divorce among couples is not a new thing. But here is a special case wherein a 75-year-old man applied for divorce from his 70-year-old wife in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The couple, married for 35 years are living in Mysuru. They have three daughters who are now married. All three daughters married men of their choice which the father didn’t approve of.

The wife tried to pacify her husband stating that the daughters are grown up and there is almost nothing that they or anyone else can do since the weddings are already over.

But the furious man refused to budge. He even blamed his wife for all that happened saying it is because of her support that the girls walked over the family. The differences between the husband and wife only worsened over the period. The husband filed for a divorce and the case was in family court.

On Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 Mega Lok Adalat was held in Mysuru. Principal district and sessions judge G S Sangreshi was successful in bringing the couple together and making them drop the divorce case. The judge said, “A total of 36 couples seeking divorce agreed to bury the hatchet and move on in life. Out of this, 27 were from urban areas”

