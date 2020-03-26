Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

K'taka Man Kills Self Over Fears He Had Contracted Coronavirus, Asks Family to Get Tested in Letter

However, police said that he was not in the list of people who had been asked to remain in home quarantine. He also did not display any symptoms, police added.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:March 26, 2020, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
K'taka Man Kills Self Over Fears He Had Contracted Coronavirus, Asks Family to Get Tested in Letter
Image for representation.

Udupi: A 56-year-old man in Udupi, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after fearing that he had contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Found hanging near a tree outside his house, the man left a note to his family in which he said he had contracted coronavirus, and thus his family must get tested too.

However, police said that he was not in the list of people who had been asked to remain in home quarantine. He also did not display any symptoms, police added.

The man is survived by his wife and two children.

A throat-swab test for coronavirus for his body has now been set in motion; post mortem details are awaited.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram