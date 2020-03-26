K'taka Man Kills Self Over Fears He Had Contracted Coronavirus, Asks Family to Get Tested in Letter

Udupi: A 56-year-old man in Udupi, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after fearing that he had contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Found hanging near a tree outside his house, the man left a note to his family in which he said he had contracted coronavirus, and thus his family must get tested too.

However, police said that he was not in the list of people who had been asked to remain in home quarantine. He also did not display any symptoms, police added.

The man is survived by his wife and two children.

A throat-swab test for coronavirus for his body has now been set in motion; post mortem details are awaited.

