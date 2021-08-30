Karnataka Mandates 7-day Institutional Quarantine For Travelers from Kerala, Night Curfew Eased

The Karnataka government on Monday mandated week-long institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala. Testing on the 7th day has been made compulsory even if persons are vaccinated and hold a negative RT-PCR test. The decision was taken in a coronavirus review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Night curfew has been relaxed in districts other than Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts. Weddings and other events are allowed with 50 percent occupancy of halls, with maximum limit of 400 guests.

Schools are allowed to open for class 6 to 8 for five days a week in districts with test positivity rate below two percent. Higher classes, from 9 to 12, have been functioning since last week.

Meanwhile, on restrictions ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi in the state, R Ashoka, Minister of Revenue and Vice President of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said that a decision on the festival will be made after another scheduled meeting on September 5.

“We have not stopped anything September 5th. We will announce how Ganesh fesival will be celebrated with restrictions,” he said.

