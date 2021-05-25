Karnataka May Ease Covid Curbs from June 7 as Data Shows Bengaluru Past Peak of Second Wave

The Karnataka government is planning to relax lockdown after June 7 if the number of Covid-19 cases keeps reducing in the coming days.

According to The Times of India, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reportedly asked government officials and experts to prepare a roadmap for relaxation of curbs in a phased manner. Experts said the unlocking is likely to be in 3-4 phases.

“It was projected that the second wave would recede by June end. Going by the present trend, we can expect it to weaken much earlier,” said Dr S Sacchidanand, chairman of Covid-19 clinical experts’ panel.

“Unlocking will mostly be on the lines of last year. People should adhere to lockdown norms so that the spread of infection is curbed,” said Dr MK Sudarshan reportedly said.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “We are seeing rising numbers of recoveries and discharges in Bengaluru, and also a decline in the number of new cases. If citizens join the BBMP in fighting the pandemic, there could be steady decline in cases that may lead to resumption of economic activities.”

According to Bangalore Mirror, going by the data, the peak week in Bengaluru was May 1-7. An analysis of Covid data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike War Room shows that between March 27 to April 2, 16,893 cases were reported in Bengaluru which rose to 1,41,115 between April 24 to 30. Between May 1 and 7, 1,51,722 cases were reported. Since then, there has been a decline in daily cases. In the week between May 15 and 21, 74,532 cases were recorded.

“It may be too early to talk about lifting the lockdown. We should ramp up our medical infrastructure required for the present and expected third waves,” said CN Ashwath Narayan, deputy chief minister, according to The Times of India.

With a record 57,333 discharged during the day, recoveries were twice over 25,311 new Covid cases in Karnataka, while 529 patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“With 57,333 patients discharged earlier in the day, recoveries increased to 19,83,948, while 25,311 positive cases on Sunday shot up the state’s Covid tally to 24,50,215, including 4,40,435 active cases," said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 5,701 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 11,25,253, including 2,26,868 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,86,871, with 34,378 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here