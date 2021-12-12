Karnataka Minister Assures Assistance to Group Captain Varun Singh Injured in Chopper Crash

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday assured all support and help from the state government to Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the helicopter crash which resulted in the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others in Tamil Nadu. The minister on Sunday visited the Command Hospital in the city where Varun Singh is undergoing treatment.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, assured all support and help from the state government, the minister’s office said in a statement. Varun Singh survived in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday last, in which Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died.

Singh was shifted from Wellington in Tamil Nadu to the Command Hospital on Thursday. The Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood was also present on the occasion.

