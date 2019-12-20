Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Warns of 'Godhra-like' Situation if Majority Loses Patience

Bengaluru: Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi on Friday said the majority's patience should not be 'tested' as he warned Congress leader UT Khader to recall what happened in Godhra.

“It is this mindset that burnt a rail in Godhra and people of this mindset who burnt kar sevaks alive. We know that. But I think Khader knows what happened if there is a reaction, he has seen what happened when people rose in an uprising to the burning of the train in Godhra. If he has forgotten it, let him remember it once," said Ravi in Kannada in a viral video.

He called upon Khader to know what happens when people are outraged, advising him to recall in case he has forgotten. Ravi compared the prevailing situation in Manguluru with Godhra.

On Thursday night, two protesters opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act died in police firing.

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted the video and said, "Most intimidating (and) provocative threat issued by C. T. Ravi. The police must immediately book a case against him and take him into preventive custody."

Rao said Ravi, a holder of a constitutional position, has no business to spew venom like this.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.