Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Warns of 'Godhra-like' Situation if Majority Loses Patience

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi called upon Khader to know what happens when people are outraged, advising him to recall in case he has forgotten. Ravi compared the prevailing situation in Manguluru with Godhra.

News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Warns of 'Godhra-like' Situation if Majority Loses Patience
File photo of Karnataka Minister CT Ravi. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi on Friday said the majority's patience should not be 'tested' as he warned Congress leader UT Khader to recall what happened in Godhra.

“It is this mindset that burnt a rail in Godhra and people of this mindset who burnt kar sevaks alive. We know that. But I think Khader knows what happened if there is a reaction, he has seen what happened when people rose in an uprising to the burning of the train in Godhra. If he has forgotten it, let him remember it once," said Ravi in Kannada in a viral video.

He called upon Khader to know what happens when people are outraged, advising him to recall in case he has forgotten. Ravi compared the prevailing situation in Manguluru with Godhra.

On Thursday night, two protesters opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act died in police firing.

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted the video and said, "Most intimidating (and) provocative threat issued by C. T. Ravi. The police must immediately book a case against him and take him into preventive custody."

Rao said Ravi, a holder of a constitutional position, has no business to spew venom like this.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram