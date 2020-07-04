Karnataka Minister Denies Reports that 32 Students Who Wrote SSLC Exams Tested Covid-19 Positive

The Karnataka Education Minister on Saturday denied reports that 32 students, who sat for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in the state, had tested positive for coronavirus.

"The news that 32 students who wrote SSLC exam have tested positive is not true. All those students who were found positive have denied writing the exam and they have been assured that they will be allowed to write the supplementary exam and they will be treated as freshers," said minister Suresh Kumar.

The examinations, conducted between June 25 and July 3, were held amid a lot of opposition from both public and the students' parents.

The exams were originally supposed to be conducted between March 27 and April 9. However, owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed by the Karnataka government.