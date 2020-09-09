Karnataka Minister Orders Probe after 33-year-old Woman Dies During Tubectomy

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of a woman during tubectomy at a hospital in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Speaking to reporters at Chikkaballapur, over 50 km from here, he said it was unfortunate that recently a 30-year-old woman died during the surgery.

In a statement, Dr Sudhakar said, "The deaths during the tubectomy operations usually occur due to an increase in the dosage of anaesthesia." However, he maintained that only an investigation can bring out truth. He said he received information that an FIR has been registered against the surgeon who conducted the tubectomy and added that FIR cannot be lodged in cases of medical negligence.FIR

"An investigation into this case will bring out the truth about the cause of death," the Minister said adding that he has instructed the secretary of the Health Department in this direction. He said strict action would be taken against the doctor if the investigation reveals negligence.

At the same time, he said no one should be held responsible until the postmortem is over. Condoling the woman's death, he said he would discuss with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on financial aid to her family.