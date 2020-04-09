Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Karnataka Ministers, Legislators to Take 30 Per cent Pay Cut For a Year

An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and Legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
Karnataka Ministers, Legislators to Take 30 Per cent Pay Cut For a Year
A paramedic uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a police officer.

Bengaluru: Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year.

An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and Legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies

arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"...we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker,

Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, "we have consent from all the political parties for

this, so we have passed the ordinance today." The Union Cabinet on Monday had approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

The cabinet on Thursday also approved two more ordinances, including the one with regards to deferment of GST

remittance until June. "We have passed the ordinance deferring the demand of GST taxes, they were due by this month, the government of India has made a provision to pay the GST taxes till June-end, so we have followed the suit and we have also amended the law,"

Madhuswamy said, adding that an ordinance giving relaxation for farmers in a few districts facing cases under the

provisions of Land Grabbing Act, has also been approved. The Minister said the cabinet has also decided to temporarily distribute rations for two months to over 2 lakh people without ration cards, whose applications are pending before the Revenue department.

On drinking water issue, Madhuswamy said the Chief Minister has directed to release additional Rs 25 lakh to

rural and town municipalities that don't come under drought affected taluk list, facing drinking water problem.

He said, "49 taluks in the state were declared drought affected and we had released Rs 1 crore each for drinking

water purpose, in other places where there is similar water issue Rs 25 lakh was released, today CM has decided to give an additional Rs 25 lakh to those rural and town municipalities."

Aimed at helping farmers involved in floriculture who are affected by lockdown with no marriages or functions, the

Chief Minister asked Ministers to calculate the area under flower cultivation and estimated loss, he said, adding the government after considering loss, plans to give them compensation.

Later speaking to reporters, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Ministers have been told see to it that there

is no shortage of seeds and fertilizers for farmers. There are reports of paddy crop being destroyed due to

hailstorm in parts of Koppal, he said, adding the agriculture department and district administrations have been asked to submit the estimates of loss.

