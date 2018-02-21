Karnataka MLA's Son Nalapad Haris, Accused of Assault, Sent to Judicial Custody Till March 7

Bengaluru: Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of Congress MLA NA Haris, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man on February 17. Nalapad's associates have also been sent to judicial custody till March 7.Nalapad's bail plea will be heard on February 23. The bail application filed on Wednesday states that section 307 of IPC - attempt to murder - was not initially part of the FIR but was added later due to political pressure. However, prosecutor's arguments that the police's delay in filing the complaint and arresting Nalapad increased the chances of the case being influenced if he is let out on bail, which led to him being sent to the Parappana Agrahara prison for the next two weeks.Nalapad, along with his associates, allegedly brutally assaulted Vidwat, a 24-year-old-man, in Farzi cafe, a restaurant in Bengaluru on Saturday night. The issue began when Vidwat is said to have stretched his fractured leg out and Nalapad asked him to move it, which snowballed and ended up in an assault leaving Vidwat with multiple fractures. Vidwat is currently recovering in Mallya hospital in Bengaluru.The CCTV visuals from the hospital show Vidwat being taken to the hospital at 11.10pm on the same night and Nalapad with his gang entering the hospital two minutes later where he is said to have assaulted Vidwat again.Nalapad's associates were arrested on Sunday while Nalapad surrendered before the Cubbon Park police only on Monday, almost thirty six hours after the incident.BJP and JDS workers protested outside the police station even blocking traffic on the stretch demanding that section 307 of IPC be added against him. The section was added after Nalapad was produced in the court late on Monday. Meanwhile, Nalapad's associate filed a counter complaint against Vidwat alleging that it was the latter who assaulted Nalapad.With the state Assembly elections only a couple of months away, the case has caused huge embarrassment for the Congress government in Karnataka. Less than 12 hours after the incident, the Congress expelled Nalapad from the party for six years and also removed him from the position of the district general secretary of the youth Congress. MLA Haris apologised in the Assembly for what Nalapad allegedly did. However, the party continues to face allegations of trying to hush up the case.Top police sources say the video evidence from the cafe is clear and it's an open and shut case. They have also said that the likelihood of opening a rowdy sheet against Nalapad will be clear once enquiry is completed. The police however stated that this was the first case against Nalapad anywhere in Bengaluru even though he had been in the limelight for allegedly assaulting a security guard and also entering into a brawl in a pub in Bengaluru in 2016.