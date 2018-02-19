English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
36 Hours After Brutal Attack, Karnataka MLA's Son 'Surrenders'; Police File FIR Against Victim
Nalapad, the Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, was expelled from the party for six years hours after he and 10 of his supporters were booked for the Saturday night assault.
Mohammad Nalapad, the Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris.
New Delhi: More than 36 hours after Congress MLA N A Haris’ son Mohamman Nalapad brutally assaulted a youth at a restaurant in Bengluru, he has surrendered before the police.
Nalapad, wearing a cap, arrived at the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru. Haris supporters claim that he has surrendered but the police claim that they arrested him.
Meanwhile, Arun Babu, a friend of Nalapad, has filed a counter complaint against the victim, Vidwath, claiming that he has assaulted and abused them in filthy language. The Cubbon Park police station has registered an FIR against Vidwath. His family alleges that the police are behind this counter FIR to force them to opt for a compromise.
After pressure from the media and the opposition parties, the police were forced to take him into custody. But the city cops were dragging their feet and did not charge him under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), which is a non-bailable offence. for the attack. The BJP and the JDS claim that the police were trying to dilute the case by charging him under weaker sections of the IPC.
The Circle Inspector of Cubbon Park, Vijay Hadagali, has been suspended for allegedly helping the MLA’s son and the ACP Manjunath Thalawar has been transferred to Police Commissioner’s Office for dereliction of duty.
But the dramatic surrender of Nalapad has raised many questions. After the incident, Haris had claimed that his son was hiding somewhere without his knowledge. Later he promised to make him surrender before the police.
According to insiders, Nalapad was hiding at a 5-star hotel with his father’s full knowledge. Some claim that he was hiding at his own house. But the city police did not even bother to raid the house of the MLA.
The opposition alleges that the local police station was functioning like a private office of Haris.
Home Minister Ramalingareddy had earlier promised to arrest him Sunday evening. But there was no sight of Nalapad. On Monday morning, activists from the BJP and the JDS laid a siege to police station protesting against the delay in his arrest.
The victim, identified as Dollars Colony resident Vidwath, was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30pm. The group reportedly told Vidwath, who had a plaster on one of his legs, to “sit properly”.
After a heated exchange, Nalapad and his friends allegedly attacked Vidwath and beat him up. The victim was rushed to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment, but the group reportedly followed him there and allegedly beat him up again. Nalapad and his friends allegedly also tried to attack the victim’s brother.
Nalapad, the Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, was expelled from the party for six years hours after he and 10 of his supporters were booked for the Saturday night assault.
