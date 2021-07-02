Karnataka Mulls Easing Weekend & Night Curfew, Reopening Malls in 3rd Level of Unlock

The Karnataka government is mulling relaxing weekend and night curfew in the state as part of the third level of unlocking from July 5, according to reports. The state is also likely to reopen malls and extend business hours of shops and establishments.

“Some relaxations are on the cards and the issues of lifting the weekend curfew and reducing the hours of night curfew are being discussed. The chief minister will take a final call after the GoM meeting," The Times of India quoted home minister Basavaraj Bommai as saying.

A decision in the matter will be be taken in a meeting of the group of ministers on COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Wednesday met mall owners who sought permission to resume businesses. According to the report, officials in the chief minister’s office said Yediyurappa has responded positively to the request provided the businesses maintain the COVID protocol. The Karnataka government may also give a nod to opening of multiplexes and cinema halls with limited entry.

Currently, functioning of shops dealing with essential goods and services from 6 am to 2 pm has been permitted during the weekend curfew, which will be in force from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, in Bengaluru and 19 other districts in the state.

The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered that all people entering the state from Kerala need to produce a negative RT-PCR report. However, those who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and possess the certificate for the same are exempted from producing the negative RT-PCR certificate.

The negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi and personal transport, etc, chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order. This will also be applicable for all flights originating from Kerala to Karnataka.

