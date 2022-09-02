Karnataka Muruga Mutt Chief Arrested LIVE: Shivamurthy Sharanaru Sent to 14 Days' Judicial Custody, Booked Under POCSO, SC/ST Act

Live now
Karnataka Muruga Mutt Chief Arrested LIVE: Murugha Math’s Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police said. He was taken into custody by the police following an interrogation, sources said soon after the arrest on Thursday, adding that due procedures were followed later in the night. Read More
#WATCH | Karnataka | Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt brought to Chitradurga district jail after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the case of sexual assault of minor girls. https://t.co/VyP6TtTkjf pic.twitter.com/X8eea7nrJj
— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022
A Karnataka court has adjourned to Friday hearing of the anticipatory bail plea by the Muruga Math chief, an accused in a sexual assault case, even as a group of advocates sought a probe under the state high court’s supervision. As political parties in the poll-bound state tread carefully on the charges against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the court here on Thursday gave the adjournment order on the bail petition of the chief of the influential Lingayat mutt. The seer has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and the SC/ST Act for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls. A group of advocates has written to the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against the accused seer “is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner.” (PTI/September 1)
Lingayat pontiff of the influential Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Karnataka, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, was arrested late on Thursday after allegations of sexual abuse from schoolgirls. He was named in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after two teenage girls alleged that they were abused for years. READ MORE
The judge remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody, following which he was sent to the district prison, Chitradurga Superintendent Of Police Parasuram said. Earlier on Thursday, the anticipatory bail plea moved by him was adjourned to September 2 by a local court here.
The Mysuru city police had filed an FIR against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for the alleged sexual abuse. The FIR was registered against a total of five people, including the warden of the monastery’s hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit. Police questioned the warden on Thursday.
Murugha Math’s Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police said. He was taken into custody by the police following an interrogation, sources said soon after the arrest on Thursday, adding that due procedures were followed later in the night.
From the prominent and influential Lingayat seminaries in the state, he was then questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the investigation officer in the case. He was later taken to the district hospital for a medical checkup, and subsequently, produced before the first additional district and sessions judge at her residence.
Two girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was subsequently shifted to Chitradurga, as it was the place of occurrence of the alleged crime. Shivamurthy was booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well, as one of the victims belongs to the SC community.
He had earlier claimed the allegations against him were part of a long-drawn conspiracy and that he was law-abiding and would cooperate in the probe. There have been protests demanding his arrest.
The police have made elaborate security arrangements in Chitradurga in the wake of the arrest.
