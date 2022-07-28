Karnataka: Muslim Youth Hacked to Death in Mangaluru; Section 144 Imposed

A Muslim man was hacked to death in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday night. The attack on the victim, identified as Mohammed Fazil, happened outside a clothing store in Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The incident comes two days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru (32) was stabbed to death in Dakshin Kannada, leading to widespread outrage and protests by BJP workers. Fazil’s death comes when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to Nettaru’s residence.

Fazil was a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal. His death prompted the authorities to impose Section 144 of CrPC at Surathkal and in adjoining Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur.

As per the information received, Fazil’s attackers had their faces masked during the murder. He was critically injured in the attack and died on the way to the hospital.

The perpetrators came after Fazil, who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him. The reason behind the murder could not be immediately known.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai on Thursday said that if the situation demanded, the “Yogi model” government that existed in Uttar Pradesh would come into force in the southern state too to deal with anti-national and communal elements that are trying to create unrest. “For the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi (Adityanath) is the right Chief Minister. Similarly, there are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too.”

