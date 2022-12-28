Karnataka: Mysuru Church Vandalised Two Days After Christmas, Baby Jesus Statue Damaged

A church was vandalised in Karnataka’s Mysuru by unknown people on Tuesday evening. The miscreants also damaged the statue of baby Jesus at the Church.

According to reports, the St Mary’s Church at Periyapatna was vandalised two days after Christmas. Cops have formed several teams to trace the accused, who are on the run.

Some reports stated that the offering box, too, was missing. The case has been taken up by Periyapatna police under IPC section 295 A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 380 (theft at dwelling place).

“We have formed a team to nab the culprits, we are also looking for available CCTV footage with nearby cameras, it looks like theft as a money box and other such things have been taken away. Further probe underway," said Seema Latkar, SP, Mysuru.

Sources said the incident took place when the priest was away from the town.

In September this year, a group of people forcefully entered a church in Patti area of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district and vandalised statues of Jesus and Mary and set a car on fire, police said. The car that miscreants set on fire reportedly belonged to the pastor.

The incident takes place two days after an FIR was filed against some Nihangs for allegedly disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district.

