Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Centre Announces 'Second Chance' for Karnataka NEET Aspirants Who Missed Exam Due to 8-Hour Train Delay

The delay, according to the railway officials has been due to the maintenance work going on in Guntkal in South Central division.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:May 6, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Centre Announces 'Second Chance' for Karnataka NEET Aspirants Who Missed Exam Due to 8-Hour Train Delay
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that Karnataka students, who missed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical entrance, due to train delay will get another chance.

Javadekar took to Twitter to announce the ministry's decision.



Several students had missed the NEET exam in a Bengaluru center on Sunday after train 16591 Hampi Express reached Bengaluru at 2.36pm, more than eight hours after its scheduled time of arrival of 6.10pm. While in the train, the students had even sent SOS to the government pointing out to the delay and it's consequence for them.

The issue took a political turn when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the delay. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had requested the ministry to consider giving another chance for the students.

The delay, according to the railway officials has been due to the maintenance work going on in Guntkal in South Central division.

A couple of days before the exam, the National Testing Agency had also changed the centres of several students "due to Lok Sabha elections and other unavoidable circumstances", causing confusion among students.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram