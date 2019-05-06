HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that Karnataka students, who missed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical entrance, due to train delay will get another chance.Javadekar took to Twitter to announce the ministry's decision.Several students had missed the NEET exam in a Bengaluru center on Sunday after train 16591 Hampi Express reached Bengaluru at 2.36pm, more than eight hours after its scheduled time of arrival of 6.10pm. While in the train, the students had even sent SOS to the government pointing out to the delay and it's consequence for them.The issue took a political turn when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the delay. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had requested the ministry to consider giving another chance for the students.The delay, according to the railway officials has been due to the maintenance work going on in Guntkal in South Central division.A couple of days before the exam, the National Testing Agency had also changed the centres of several students "due to Lok Sabha elections and other unavoidable circumstances", causing confusion among students.