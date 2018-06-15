English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka NEET Counseling 2018 Registration Begins 4PM Today, Read Notification Here
Karnataka NEET Counseling 2018 Registration for MBBS/BDS admissions in the state of Karnataka is scheduled to begin today i.e. 15th June 2018, 4PM on the official website.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Karnataka NEET Counseling 2018 Registration for MBBS/BDS admissions in the state of Karnataka is scheduled to begin today i.e. 15th June 2018, 4PM on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) – kea.kar.nic.in.
Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2018 and are keen on taking admissions in the state’s Government, Private (Including Minority), NRI and Others Medical/Dental seats for the year 2018-19, must register themselves on or before 21st June 2018, 5:30PM. The registration fees can be paid upto 22nd June 2018.
The document verification schedule will be released on 23rd June 2018, 6PM. Candidates from the state of Karnataka who have already gone through document verification process via CET 2018, need to compulsorily register for NEET-2018 by entering / citing their CET-2018 admission ticket number.
They need not attend the DV process again unless there’s a change in reservation policy. ‘However, if any such candidate wishes to claim reservation as per Government of Karnataka norms / Linguistic Minority or Religious Minority or NRI seats or specific reservation (RC-1 to RC-9) in St. John Medical College, Bangalore, then they have to submit such relevant certificates / documents on the day of their turn as per the NEET document verification schedule,’ read the official notification.
Candidates with 50th Percentile or more are eligible to apply. The relaxation in percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates is available for Karnataka SC/ST/OBC candidates only, SC/ST/OBC candidates of other states will be treated as General candidates only and must meet 50th percentile eligibility criteria.
‘Non-Karnataka candidates will not be eligible for reservation. Hence, in the UG NEET-2018 examination, if they have scored the required minimum marks or above fixed for GM (others) category as per the qualifying criteria i.e., 50th Percentile, then only they are eligible to register for admissions through KEA or for any other seats in the state of Karnataka.
Please note that SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria are applicable to Karnataka SC/ ST/ OBC candidates only,’ read the official notification by KEA.
Interested and eligible candidates can read the Karnataka NEET Counseling 2018 notification at the url mentioned below:
http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/NEET_UG_Notification.pdf
