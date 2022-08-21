Karnataka NGO Owner Gets Woman Gangraped, Forces Her into Prostitution; Arrested

The Karnataka Police have arrested the owner of an NGO and her two associates on charges of forcing a 25-year-old woman into a flesh trade and getting her gang-raped, police said on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as 36-year-old K. Lakshmi aka Sangeethapriya aka Manjula, a resident of Rajajinagar, Brahmendra Ravan (26), a resident of Malur near Kolar and Santhoshkumar (45), owner of a lodge in Sheshadripuram.

The accused ran an NGO called ‘Nav Bharat’. The victim was introduced to her a few days ago. The accused promised her a job and took her to a lodge in Shivananda circle and locked her up.

The victim was forced, tortured, beaten up to get into the flesh trade. However, the victim somehow managed to get in touch with her friend and revealed her ordeal.

The police conducted raids at the lodge and rescued the woman later. The victim has revealed that she was gang-raped by strangers sent by the accused to the lodge.

The police have booked cases under IPC Section 370 (buying any person as a slave) and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956.

The police said that they will get a detailed statement by the victim regarding the allegations of gang-rape and include charges against the accused in this regard. They said they would also arrest those persons who gangraped the woman. The police have taken up further investigations.

