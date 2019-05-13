English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Not Likely to Get Financial Aid for Drought Until New Govt is Formed
A central team had assessed the extent of the damage caused in the 2019 Rabi crops due to the drought and submitted a detailed report to the Union Agriculture Ministry asking for financial assistance.
Representative Image
Loading...
New Delhi: Karnataka, which is reeling under severe drought, may have to wait till a new government comes to power at the Centre in order to get approval for relief package, according to sources.
A central team has already assessed the extent of damage caused to the 2019 Rabi crops due to a drought in the state and submitted a detailed report to the Union Agriculture Ministry.
The state government in its memorandum to the Centre has sought a financial assistance of Rs 2,064 crore to provide relief to farmers hit by drought during the Rabi season.
"A central team has submitted a report. The High Level Committee (HLC) under the Home Ministry has to take a decision on it," according to sources.
While the model code of conduct does not bar the central government from holding a HLC meet, but it looks the meeting will be held when a new government is in place, the sources added.
Karnataka has declared drought in 156 taluks in 30 districts, of which 107 taluks are facing severe drought, while 49 taluks have moderate drought.
About 20.40 lakh hectare farm land have been affected due to the drought in the state. Crop loss is estimated in 19.46 lakh hectare, as per the state government.
The state had also faced drought during the kharif season of 2018-19 crop year (July-June).
A central team has already assessed the extent of damage caused to the 2019 Rabi crops due to a drought in the state and submitted a detailed report to the Union Agriculture Ministry.
The state government in its memorandum to the Centre has sought a financial assistance of Rs 2,064 crore to provide relief to farmers hit by drought during the Rabi season.
"A central team has submitted a report. The High Level Committee (HLC) under the Home Ministry has to take a decision on it," according to sources.
While the model code of conduct does not bar the central government from holding a HLC meet, but it looks the meeting will be held when a new government is in place, the sources added.
Karnataka has declared drought in 156 taluks in 30 districts, of which 107 taluks are facing severe drought, while 49 taluks have moderate drought.
About 20.40 lakh hectare farm land have been affected due to the drought in the state. Crop loss is estimated in 19.46 lakh hectare, as per the state government.
The state had also faced drought during the kharif season of 2018-19 crop year (July-June).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- This is How Kiara Advani Countered Trolls Over Botox Rumours
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results