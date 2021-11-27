Karnataka: Number of Covid-infected at Dharwad Medical College Reaches 281, Campus Sealed

In a worrying localised outbreak of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the number of people infected reached 281 in Dharwad’s SDM college of Medical Sciences, according to reports.

Ninety-nine people had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, news agency ANI reported. District collector Nitish Patil said only six patients were displaying symptoms.

It was reported on Friday that two hostels of the college were sealed after 66 medical students tested positive for Covid-19. About 300 out of the total 400 students studying in the medical college have undergone COVID tests so far. The Hindu reported that the Dharwad district administration had sealed the entire campus, and closed the entry and exit points as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, a students’ event almost a week ago might have resulted in the spread, as they advised people to avoid attending programmes like marriage, functions, and cultural gatherings. Those testing positive will be quarantined and given treatment, Patil had said.

Patil had on Friday urged people to go to their local hospitals and get a Covid test if they have any symptoms, as well as to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to reports, since all infected students were fully vaccinated, their symptoms are being registered as ‘very mild’, adding that the students have been quarantined and isolated in hostels, and the two campus hostels where students were staying have been closed down. Offline classes have been halted until further notice, reports said.

The Hindu quoted sources as saying that the majority of the infected students are in their third year. The district administration has cordoned off the college area and dispatched cops to ensure that no one enters or exits the campus.

