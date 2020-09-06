Karnataka Officials Credit Reopening of Economy, Increased Testing for Covid-19 Spike in State

Health officials in Karnataka strongly feel that opening up of the economy while simultaneously increasing the number of tests in recent weeks has resulted in a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad concurred that the opening up of lockdown in June-July onwards has resulted in cases increasing in Bengaluru.

"We did planning for lockdown, but it is also true that many people who came from outside towns, states, and countries did not follow the quarantine procedures, thus it spread to a large extent. Besides this, post-lockdown, many did not show up for tests at the early stage, which is now resulting in rise in COVID-related deaths as well."

He asserted that the infrastructure in government-owned hospitals is adequate enough at the present rate of cases. He also regretted that people in Bengaluru were not following precautionary measures such as wearing masks.

"Though many wear masks, they do not wear it properly like covering their nose as well as mouth. Although the BBMP is keeping strict vigil on those who flout mask rules, it is equally true that the authorities cannot keep an eye on each and every individual in a city like Bengaluru," the Commissioner added.

Apart from this, he claimed that the number of tests has also gone up substantially in recent weeks which has also resulted in a steady rise in the number of cases.