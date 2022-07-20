Karnataka: On Camera, Ambulance Turns Turtle, Rams Into Toll Plaza in Udupi; 3 Killed

Three people, including a patient, were killed after a speeding ambulance crashed into the toll booth near Byndoor in Karnataka, CCTV footage showed on Wednesday. The ambulance was carrying a patient from Kundapura to Honnavara, according to reports. The incident happened at NH 66 at Shiruru village, Byndoor taluk in Udupi this evening.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/M3isDaX7Eg — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

The CCTV video of the toll booth that went viral on social media shows toll personnel rushing to remove barricades amid rains as the speeding ambulance loses control, slips on the wet road, swerves sideways towards the toll booth cabin and crashes.

The crash killed the patient, two attendants and a toll attendant. The driver was injured, according to a NDTV report.

