Karnataka: Paramour Kills Woman, Pushes Son off Ledge; Bedridden Husband, Daughter Bear Brunt

The two murders of a mother and son at Government Model Primary School in Gadag district’s Hadli village in Karnataka have left locals shocked.

Geetha Barakera, a guest teacher at the school and her son Bharath, who studied in fourth grade at the same institute, were allegedly murdered by Geetha’s lover. Geetha was allegedly having an affair with another contractual teacher, identified as Muthappa. The victim’s husband is physically disabled and bedridden.

The Motive

According to reports, Muthappa got jealous after Geetha was accompanied by another teacher of the school on an education tour, where they were said to have got intimate. In his fury, he got hold of her son Bharath, dragged him to the terrace of the school and pushed him off the ledge. He then attacked Geetha and beat her up along with an accomplice. While Bharath died on the spot, Geetha died two days later in the hospital.

Accused Arrested

After the two murders, Muthappa and his accomplice escaped and were absconding for some time. He was, however, found by the police and was arrested immediately.

Geetha was Sole Earning Member

Geetha, who is survived by her husband and daughter, were solely dependent on her. She was the only earning member. Geetha’s husband, Yallappa, survived a major accident a few years ago but that left him partially handicapped and bedridden. He is also not in a condition to work. The two have a 12-year-old daughter, who is currently studying in Class six at Navodaya School.

Geetha’s Daughter Now in Grandmother’s Care

Geetha’s daughter is being taken care of by her grandmother, who is over 70 years old. Yallappa, however, is in his mother’s care. Yallappa being financially challenged, is worried about his daughter’s future. Meanwhile, Muthappa has been arrested but the teacher with whom Geeta had gone on an educational tour, continues to teach at the school.

