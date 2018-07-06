GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karnataka PGCET 2018 Admit Card Released at kea.kar.nic.in. How to Download

The link to download Karnataka PGCET 2018 Admit Card would be available till 12th July 2018 at kea.kar.nic.in, candidates must download the same on or before 12th July 2018 to avoid last minute rush.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 6, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka PGCET 2018 Admit Card Released at kea.kar.nic.in. How to Download
Representational photo (PTI)
Karnataka PGCET 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on July 6 (today). The Karnataka Examination Authority or KEA has released the Karnataka PGCET 2018 Admit Card on its official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA is scheduled to organise the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2018 on 14th and 15th July 2018 in two sessions.

The application process for Karnataka PGCET 2018 began on 19th May 2018 and concluded on 5th June 2018, last month, for candidates seeking admissions in 1st year/ 1st semester full time/part time MBA/ MCA/ ME/ MTech/ MArch courses and for 2nd year Lateral Entry to MCA Course for the year 2018-19. Candidates who had successfully enrolled for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2018 must download their Hall Ticket or Admit Card by following the instructions given below:

How to download Karnataka PGCET 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – visit the official website - http://kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘PGCET 2018’ on the right side of home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Hall ticket download link’

Step 4 – Enter Application number, date of birth and Submit

Step 5 – Download the Admit card and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - http://164.100.133.71/pgcet2018admn/(S(rj2uwj33omqrhgdnwqmynqg1))/frmAT.aspx

The link to download Karnataka PGCET 2018 Admit Card would be available till 12th July 2018, candidates must download the same on or before 12th July 2018 to avoid last minute rush.

The schedule for PGCET 2018 has been updated on the official website and candidates can check the details in below mentioned url:

http://kea.kar.nic.in/pgcet_2018/pgcet_2018_exam_timetable.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery