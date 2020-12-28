Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020: Mock Seat Allotment Result Released

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020 | The mock seat allotment result of Karnataka PGCET 2020 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Sunday, December 27. All those candidates who took the Karnataka PGECET 2020 exam can access their mock seat allotment result at KEA’s official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

On the basis of the mock allotment result, candidates will be able to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of programmes and colleges. Aspirants will be required to login to Karnataka PGCET portal and lock their choices of colleges and courses.

The Final Seat Allotment Results for PGECET 2020, expected on December 29, will be announced based on candidates’ choices/preferences.

The authorities have declared the results for candidates willing to take admission in MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch courses. For the same, candidates could fill the choices for Karnataka PGCET 2020 counselling between December 24 to December 27.

Karnataka PGECET Mock Allotment Results 2020: How to download

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home, find the column of the latest updates

Step 3: Find the link that reads “PGCET- 2020 Mock Allotment Results”

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Key in your PGECET number in the box

Step 6: Cross-check the details and click on Submit button

Step 7: The PGECET 2020 allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must possess a qualifying degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. In case of reserved categories candidates, a minimum of 45 per cent marks is required.

A valid GATE 2020 score is needed. Only the students with a valid score will be eligible to apply. In addition to this, such candidates need to register for Karnataka PGCET 2020.

Candidates' should be enlisted in the Karnataka PGCET 2020 merit list. It must be noted that the GATE and PGCET merit list will be released separately. However, those candidates who have qualified GATE will be preferred.

All those candidates who are seeking admission in Part-Time M.Tech/M.E. programme must have a minimum of three years of work experience.