Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
Karnataka Plans to Maintain 'Health Register' of All Citizens in Wake of Covid-19 Pandemic

A "Health Register" will be maintained to keep track of all health issues of the people and the project will be implemented first in Chikkaballapur district on an experimental basis, a minister said.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
Karnataka Plans to Maintain 'Health Register' of All Citizens in Wake of Covid-19 Pandemic
Representative Image. (Reuters)

The Karnataka government is planning to maintain a health database of its citizens in the backdrop of experience gained from the COVID-19 pandemic, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

A "Health Register" will be maintained to keep track of all health issues of the people and the project will be implemented first in Chikkaballapur district on an experimental basis, he said.

"COVID-19 has provided enough experience for all of us and therefore, there is a need to maintain health data of each person... the government will be undertaking a survey using a team of primary health centre officials, revenue officials, education department staff and Asha karyakartas," the minister was quoted as saying in a release here.

They will visit each household and collect health data of all the members of the family and this will help the government to implement various citizen-centric schemes in the state, he added.

Sudhakar also urged the people to adhere to lockdown guidelines, though it has been eased in some places. There was a need to adopt some necessary changes in lifestyle like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and staying indoors, he said.

Speaking to district officials of Chikkaballapur, he directed them to keep strict vigilance in border areas of the district and to conduct mandatory health check-ups at border posts.

