Karnataka PO Result 2020 for Scale 1 Announced at karnatakabank.com, Check via Direct Link
Aspirants should keep their registration number and hall ticket number handy while checking the Karnataka Bank PO Scale 1 result 2020.
The Karnataka Bank has announced Karnataka PO Result 2020 for Scale 1 on Wednesday, March 4. The Karnataka PO Result 2020 was published by the officials on Karnataka Bank's website https://karnatakabank.com. The recruitment examination for the posts of Probationary Officers Scale 1 was conducted on February 16.
Candidates, who had appeared for the examination and were desperately waiting for the result, can check the same via direct link here https://karnatakabank.com/careers/probationary-officers-scale1-exam-results-feb2020
Aspirants should keep their registration number and hall ticket number handy while checking the Karnataka Bank PO Scale 1 result 2020. One can only access the Karnataka Bank Recruitment result 2020 after entering their examination roll number/registration number and ddate of birth.
The examination authority will conduct the interview from March 16- March 24 at Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru (Karnataka State). The call letter for interview will be made available soon.
Karnataka Bank PO Result 2020: How to check score
Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Bank
Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on 'Career'
Step 3: Look for Results of Online Examination Held On 16-02-2020
Step 4: Enter Roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Congratulations your Karnataka Bank Probationary Officers Result 2020 (Scale 1) has appeared on the screen
