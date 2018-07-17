English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Police Face Huge Weapon Shortage, Says CAG Report
The report also states that Karnataka has failed to modernise its force, which could be a challenge in case of an internal security threat.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: Karnataka police are facing a huge shortage of weapons, a report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed.
The report also states that the state has failed to modernise its force, which could be a challenge in case of an internal security threat.
The report highlights how the weapons are still not up to the prescribed standards by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), despite procuring the weapons. It shows that there is a shortage of 1,200 - AK 47/5.56 Excalibur guns - which is 37% lower than the required number.
The maximum shortage of about 72% is seen in 0.303 Truncated Rifles. Essential in every police station, these have not been procured since 2012. Even though these rifles were termed obsolete way back in the late 1980s, the state police force still uses these rifles and even those are lower than the prescribed scale with a shortage of 1313 rifles. Likewise, there is a 70% shortfall or 2866 lesser than the required number of 5.5mm INSAS rifles.
Agreeing that Karnataka police are facing a shortage in arms, Deputy CM and Home minister of the state G Parmeshwara, however, refuted some of the CAG report claims, saying that they only go by a sample survey.
"We are reviewing the requirement of fire arms and modernisation is also taking place. Karnataka police are one of the most modern police forces," he said.
The CAG report also points out to the fact that the Communication sets used by the Karnataka Police are outdated. Off the 43,636 communication sets available with the department most of them were analog walkie-talkies and only 240 were digital walkie-talkies. The report further says that communication sets were last procured back in 2009-2010.
"Thousands of crores are spent by the government in getting new vehicles, computerisation, CCTVs etc. But for a police personnel, his weapons are the most important. Yet, the government is not focusing on the real issue," said BNS Reddy, an ex-IPS officer from Karnataka.
Speaking to CNN-News 18 he highlighted how Bengaluru being the IT capital and houses many MNCs, most of the IT/BT companies spend crores in employing CISF for their security, which goes on to show that they do not trust the existing police force.
The CAG report exposes the reason behind this trust deficit. "Those at the helm of affairs, need to make the right decision, they need to pull up their socks and ensure that the police are well-equipped," Reddy added.
Also Watch
The report also states that the state has failed to modernise its force, which could be a challenge in case of an internal security threat.
The report highlights how the weapons are still not up to the prescribed standards by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), despite procuring the weapons. It shows that there is a shortage of 1,200 - AK 47/5.56 Excalibur guns - which is 37% lower than the required number.
The maximum shortage of about 72% is seen in 0.303 Truncated Rifles. Essential in every police station, these have not been procured since 2012. Even though these rifles were termed obsolete way back in the late 1980s, the state police force still uses these rifles and even those are lower than the prescribed scale with a shortage of 1313 rifles. Likewise, there is a 70% shortfall or 2866 lesser than the required number of 5.5mm INSAS rifles.
Agreeing that Karnataka police are facing a shortage in arms, Deputy CM and Home minister of the state G Parmeshwara, however, refuted some of the CAG report claims, saying that they only go by a sample survey.
"We are reviewing the requirement of fire arms and modernisation is also taking place. Karnataka police are one of the most modern police forces," he said.
The CAG report also points out to the fact that the Communication sets used by the Karnataka Police are outdated. Off the 43,636 communication sets available with the department most of them were analog walkie-talkies and only 240 were digital walkie-talkies. The report further says that communication sets were last procured back in 2009-2010.
"Thousands of crores are spent by the government in getting new vehicles, computerisation, CCTVs etc. But for a police personnel, his weapons are the most important. Yet, the government is not focusing on the real issue," said BNS Reddy, an ex-IPS officer from Karnataka.
Speaking to CNN-News 18 he highlighted how Bengaluru being the IT capital and houses many MNCs, most of the IT/BT companies spend crores in employing CISF for their security, which goes on to show that they do not trust the existing police force.
The CAG report exposes the reason behind this trust deficit. "Those at the helm of affairs, need to make the right decision, they need to pull up their socks and ensure that the police are well-equipped," Reddy added.
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rita Bhaduri Passes Away: She Was My Closest Competitor in FTII But It Didn't Colour Our Friendship, Says Azmi
- Triumph Street Triple RS Gets Two New Colour Options
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition