Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018: 2113 Civil Police Constable Posts, Apply Before 30th June 2018
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2113 vacancies for the post of Civil Police Constable has begun on the official website.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2113 vacancies for the post of Civil Police Constable has begun on the official website of Karnataka State Police, Karnataka - ksp.gov.in.
KSP is inviting application from male and female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 30th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018 for Civil Police Constables?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ksp.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Recruitment ' under 'Current Services' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN & WOMEN) - 2018' under 'Police Recruitment 2018'
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Register the Application’
Step 5 – Register yourself and Login
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://pcnhk18.ksp-online.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.250
SC/ ST/ Tribal/ Category – Rs.100
The application fee can be paid till 3rd July 2018, next month.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
http://pcnhk18.ksp-online.in/PDF/Notification.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.11,600 - Rs.21,000 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Endurance Test (ET) & Physical Standard Test (PST).
Candidates can check the ET & PST guidelines at the url mentioned below:
http://pcnhk18.ksp-online.in/PDF/Notification_CPC_HP_ET_PST.pdf
