Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018: 2113 Civil Police Constable Posts, Apply Before 30th June 2018

Updated:June 13, 2018, 11:27 AM IST
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018: 2113 Civil Police Constable Posts, Apply Before 30th June 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2113 vacancies for the post of Civil Police Constable has begun on the official website of Karnataka State Police, Karnataka - ksp.gov.in.

KSP is inviting application from male and female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 30th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018 for Civil Police Constables?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ksp.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Recruitment ' under 'Current Services' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN & WOMEN) - 2018' under 'Police Recruitment 2018'
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Register the Application’
Step 5 – Register yourself and Login
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://pcnhk18.ksp-online.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.250
SC/ ST/ Tribal/ Category – Rs.100
The application fee can be paid till 3rd July 2018, next month.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
http://pcnhk18.ksp-online.in/PDF/Notification.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.11,600 - Rs.21,000 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Endurance Test (ET) & Physical Standard Test (PST).
Candidates can check the ET & PST guidelines at the url mentioned below:
http://pcnhk18.ksp-online.in/PDF/Notification_CPC_HP_ET_PST.pdf

