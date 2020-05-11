INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Principal Secretary of Labour Transferred, No New Posting Specified in Govt Order

Captain Manivannan P (Twitter/@mani1972ias)

Captain Manivannan P (Twitter/@mani1972ias)

The government said Rao, Principal Secretary to government, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME & Mines), is placed in the concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to government, Labour Department,

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 11:55 PM IST
Share this:

The Karnataka government on Monday transferred Principal Secretary to Labour and

Information and Public Relations Department Captain Manivannan P with immediate effect and posted in his place IAS officer M Maheshwar Rao.

The government, in a notification, said Rao, Principal Secretary to government, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME & Mines), is placed in the concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to government, Labour Department, with immediate effect.

The notification does not specify any posting for Manivannan yet.

He has been handling labour issues concerning lockdown and COVID-19 response and awareness through DIPR.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading