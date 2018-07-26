Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018 expected this week on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018 are expected to be declared this week by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka on its official results website - karresults.nic.in.The department had organized the PUC 2nd Examination in the month of March in which approximately 6.90 lakh students had appeared comprising 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male candidates. The results of the same were declared on 30th April in which 67.11 % girls passed the examination while boys lagged behind at 52.3% pass percentage.Candidates were given a second chance to save a year by appearing for Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary examination. Candidates who had appeared for the same must stay tuned and check the official website for updates on the result of the Supplementary Examination.Despite strict security measures taken by the department to curb cheating and other malpractices during the examination, the overall pass percentage of Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2018 improved by 7.18% recording overall pass percentage of 59.56% as compared to 52.38% last year in 2017. A total of 68 Pre-University Colleges marked 100% pass percentage while a whopping 118 such colleges scored embarrassing 0%.The Board had earlier last week released the result of SSLC Supplementary Examination 2018.