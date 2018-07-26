GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
64Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
38Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
115Seats
Others

OTH

Others
55Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018 Out at karresults.nic.in, Check Now

Steps to check Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:July 26, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018 Out at karresults.nic.in, Check Now
(Representative image)
Loading...
Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018 have been declared by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka on its official results website - karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka PUC 2nd Examination 2018 was conducted in the month of March 2018 which recorded an overall pass percentage of 59.56%, stream-wise the pass percentage for Science was 67.48%, 63.64% for Commerce and 45.13% for Arts stream.

Candidates who could not clear the examination in first go had appeared for the Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Exams in the months of June and July 2018. The results of the same have been just released and candidates can follow the instructions below to check their result now:

How to check Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://karresults.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on PUC Supplementary Results announced on
26th July 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://karresults.nic.in/indexPUC_2018sup.asp

The Department of Pre-University Examination will issue separate marksheets for the Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...