Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018 Out at karresults.nic.in, Check Now
Steps to check Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018
Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018 have been declared by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka on its official results website - karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka PUC 2nd Examination 2018 was conducted in the month of March 2018 which recorded an overall pass percentage of 59.56%, stream-wise the pass percentage for Science was 67.48%, 63.64% for Commerce and 45.13% for Arts stream.
Candidates who could not clear the examination in first go had appeared for the Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Exams in the months of June and July 2018. The results of the same have been just released and candidates can follow the instructions below to check their result now:
How to check Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://karresults.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on PUC Supplementary Results announced on
26th July 2018
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://karresults.nic.in/indexPUC_2018sup.asp
The Department of Pre-University Examination will issue separate marksheets for the Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Results 2018.
