Karnataka PUC Pre University Board Examination Results 2018 Likely to Will be Declared by 30th April
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Tanveer Sait announced the development on Twitter
(Image: Screen grab)
The Department of Pre University Certification Examination in Karnataka will announce the results of Karnataka Pre University Certification Board Examination (PUC II) 2018 or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination 2018 results by the end of April.
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Tanveer Sait announced the development on Twitter.
Last year, Karnataka Pre University Karnataka Certification Examination Results or the Karnataka PUC Higher Secondary Education Examination results was declared on May 11 at 3 PM and the overall pass percentage was 52.38.
Steps to Check Karnataka Pre University Certification Examination PUC Results 2018:
Step 1: To check the Karnataka Pre University Certification Examination PUC Results 2018, students can visit the website www.examresults.net or http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Karnataka PUC II Results 2018
Step 3: Click on Summit
Step 4: Student can download the Karnataka PUC Results 2018 and take a printout for further reference
The Karnataka Pre University Examination PUC Results, also known as the Karnataka Higher Secondary Education Examination PU Results 2018 hold a special significance for the students of Karnataka as this is the Karnataka Class 12 Board Results which determine in which stream of education would a student pursue his / her undergraduate career in and get admission in a University.
The Karnataka Board PUC Results 2018 i.e. Karnataka II PUC Result 2018 was expected to be announced on 11 May, 2018. The Karnataka II PUC exams 2018 were conducted from March 1- March 17, 2018.
Keep checking this website for more information and regular updates on Karnataka PUC result 2018.
