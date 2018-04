Karnataka PUC Result 2018: Karnataka Board Declares Class 12 Result at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Dakshina Kannada Tops

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination declared the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 today (April 30) by 11 am. The Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination released the Karnataka PUC 2nd year Pre University Certification Examination results 2018 on its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults To announce the results of Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 has created 53 evaluation this year. In order to check the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, you can also check the website results.nic.in A total of 6,90,150 students from 4,725 colleges had registered for the Karnataka Pre University 2nd year Certification Examination 2018.resultsStep 1: Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 or Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2018Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other detailsStep 5: Click on SubmitStep 6: Download and take a print out of your KSEEB Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018Students can also get thei KSEEB Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:SMS - KAR12 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) deals with the First Year and Second Year Pre-University Examinations (Class 11 and Class 12 Examinations). Pre-University Education (PUE) is a link between Secondary Education and Higher Education. About 7 Lakhs students appear for Karnataka PUC Examinations every year. This year the Karnataka PUC exams were held from 1-17 March, 2018.