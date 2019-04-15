SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Announced by KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

The Karnataka PUC result 2019 released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Announced by KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Karnataka PUC Result 2019 | The Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination declared the KAR PUC result 2019 for the Pre University Certification Examination (PUC II). The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board released the Karnataka PUC result on the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. However, the KSEEB PUC result can also be checked at examresults.net. It is normal for students to get anxious before the announcement of the results, especially when the result has been declared but the website has crashed. Therefore, students who had taken the KSEEB PUC II examination are advised to wait for their admit cards and hall tickets ready so that no unnecessary delay occurs to. The hall tickets are required for the roll number which students have to login with for checking their Karnataka PUC result 2019.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 was announced by C Shikha. The overall pass percentage this year is 67.73 percent and candidate of Udupi district have topped the Board exam. Dakshin Kannada is in the second position. Check result from 12noon at karresults.nic.in.

The PUC II result was conducted for Class 12th students in Karnataka from March 01 to March 18, 2019. This year around 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka PUC Examinations 2019 as compared to 6.9 lacks students in 2018. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 59.56% with 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls. The Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage, followed by Udupi district in the state. The rural passing percentage is 59.95% while the urban passing percentage is 59.45%.

How to Check Karnataka PUC Result 2019

Step 1. Log onto kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2. Look for the link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019

Step 4. Your result will now appear on the screen. Download it and keep a soft copy for future reference

Get KSEEB Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS

GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD 2 PUC RESULTS 2019 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:

SMS - KAR12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram