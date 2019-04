Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Announced by KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

The Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination declared the KAR PUC result 2019 for the Pre University Certification Examination (PUC II). The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board released the Karnataka PUC result on the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in . However, the KSEEB PUC result can also be checked at examresults.net . It is normal for students to get anxious before the announcement of the results, especially when the result has been declared but the website has crashed. Therefore, students who had taken the KSEEB PUC II examination are advised to wait for their admit cards and hall tickets ready so that no unnecessary delay occurs to. The hall tickets are required for the roll number which students have to login with for checking their Karnataka PUC result 2019.The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 was announced by C Shikha. The overall pass percentage this year is 67.73 percent and candidate of Udupi district have topped the Board exam. Dakshin Kannada is in the second position. Check result from 12noon at karresults.nic.in The PUC II result was conducted for Class 12th students in Karnataka from March 01 to March 18, 2019. This year around 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka PUC Examinations 2019 as compared to 6.9 lacks students in 2018. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 59.56% with 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls. The Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage, followed by Udupi district in the state. The rural passing percentage is 59.95% while the urban passing percentage is 59.45%.Step 1. Log onto kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net Step 2. Look for the link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019Step 4. Your result will now appear on the screen. Download it and keep a soft copy for future reference