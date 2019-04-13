SPONSORED BY
Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Date Announced: Karnataka KSEEB Board to Release PUC II Class 12 Result at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:April 13, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Date Announced: Karnataka KSEEB Board to Release PUC II Class 12 Result at kseeb.kar.nic.in
2nd PUC Result 2019 | The Department of Pre University Board Examination will release the Karnataka PUC 2nd year Pre University Certification Examination results 2019 on its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Class 12 Result 2019, KSEEB 12th Result 2019 will be declared on April 15 by the Department of Pre University Examination.

The Karnataka II PUC exams 2019 were conducted from March 1-18. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka Class 12 examinations 2019 can check their Karnataka PUC II Class 12 Result 2019, KSEEB Board result 2019 on EXAM RESULTS (http://www.examresults.net/karnataka/karnataka-board-puc-result-12th/), result.nic (http://results.nic.in/result2announced.aspx)

In 2019, around 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka PUC Examinations 2019 as compared to 6.9 lacks students last year. Last year around 6,90,150 students from 4,725 colleges had registered for the Karnataka Pre University Certification Examination. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka PUC II results was 59.56%. The Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage, followed by Udupi district in the state. The rural passing percentage is 59.95% while the urban passing percentage is 59.45%.

Steps to check the Karnataka Class 12 PUC Result 2019, Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2019, students need to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Karnataka PUC Result 2019 or Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2019

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your 2nd PUC Results 2019

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your KSEEB Class 12 results 2019

Students can also get their KSEEB Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2019 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD PUC RESULTS 2018 - KSEEB Class 12 Results

SMS - KAR12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
