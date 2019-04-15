English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka PUC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB Board Declared 2nd PUC Result at kseeb.kar.nic.in; 67.73 Percent Passed
The KSEEB result will be uploaded on the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 LIVE updates | The Department of Pre University Examination declared the Karnataka PUC II result 2019 shortly. The KSEEB result will be uploaded on the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. But, students can also find their KAR PUC II result at examresults.net. The Karnataka 2nd PUC scores will be the outcome of the Pre University Certification Examination. Candidates must keep their hall tickets handy for quick access to their Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 result.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 was announced by C Shikha. The overall pass percentage this year is 67.73 percent and candidate of Udupi district have topped the Board exam. Dakshin Kannada is in the second position. Check result from 12noon at karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka PUC Results, also known as the Karnataka II PU Results 2017 hold a special significance for the students of Karnataka as this is the Karnataka Class 12 Results which determine in which stream of education would a student pursue his / her undergraduate career in and get admission in a University.
In 2018, the pass percentage of the Karnataka PUC result stood at 59.56% with 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls. The Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage, followed by Udupi district in the state. The rural passing percentage is 59.95% while the urban passing percentage is 59.45%. The Karnataka PUC exam in 2016 saw a pass 57.2% while in 2017 the pass percentage got down to 52.38% which means a dip of almost 5% from the previous year.
In 2019, close to 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examinations. However, in 2018, it was 6, 90,150 students who had registered for the Karnataka Pre University Certification Examination. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka PUC results was 59.56%. The PUC II result was conducted for Class 12th students in Karnataka from March 01 to March 18, 2019. This year around 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka PUC Examinations 2019 as compared to 6.9 lacks students in 2018.
11:55 am: Board officials said that the reason for increase in pass percentage from last year is due to commencement of early classes and also reducing the dashara holidays.
11:50 am: On the whole, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019 pass percentage has increased this year to 2.15 percent from last year. The overall pass percentage is 67.73 percent.
11:44 am: Girls have outshined boys this year too with pass percentage of 68.2 percent.
11:40 am: On the whole 80 colleges have 100 percent pass percentage.
11:36 am: This year, 82124 candidates have acquired 60 and above percentage and 54823 candidates have got distinction in Karnataka 2nd PUC examination.
11:34 am: The Karnataka PUC pass percent increased by 2.15% this year
11:28 am: Even though the Karnataka PUC Result 2019 was declared in the press conference, students can only check their scores online at 12 pm.
11:13 am: Karnataka PUC Result 2019 declared. 67.73 percent passed
11:10 am: Press conferenec begins. Karnataka PUC result 2019 to be ou shortly
11:10 am: Candidates can check result from 12pm at pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in kseeb.kar.nic.in.
11:05 am: The officials along with C Shikha, PUE Director will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019 shortly.
11:00 am: The press conference to announmce the Karnataka PUC result is about to begin.
10:55 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared in any minute now.
10:50 am: Karnataka students must keep their admit cards ready to quickly check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019
10:45: Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announced by the KSEEB at 11 am but the scores will be available for download 12:00 pm onwards
10:20 am: In 2018, the pass percentage of the Karnataka PUC result stood at 59.56% with 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls.
10:00 am: This year, Karnataka is releasing the 2nd PUC results earlier than last year as the 2nd PUC results were announced on April 30 in 2018
9:45 am: According to sources, Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared before noon today.
9:30 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted in March and concluded on March 18, 2019.
9:15 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announce on the official website for Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination (PUE).
9:00 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC or the KSEEB PUC II is equivalent to any other class 12th board examination.
8:30 am: The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will reportedly be out on April 15, 2019.
Get KSEEB Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD 2 PUC RESULTS 2019 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:
SMS - KAR12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 was announced by C Shikha. The overall pass percentage this year is 67.73 percent and candidate of Udupi district have topped the Board exam. Dakshin Kannada is in the second position. Check result from 12noon at karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka PUC Results, also known as the Karnataka II PU Results 2017 hold a special significance for the students of Karnataka as this is the Karnataka Class 12 Results which determine in which stream of education would a student pursue his / her undergraduate career in and get admission in a University.
In 2018, the pass percentage of the Karnataka PUC result stood at 59.56% with 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls. The Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage, followed by Udupi district in the state. The rural passing percentage is 59.95% while the urban passing percentage is 59.45%. The Karnataka PUC exam in 2016 saw a pass 57.2% while in 2017 the pass percentage got down to 52.38% which means a dip of almost 5% from the previous year.
In 2019, close to 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examinations. However, in 2018, it was 6, 90,150 students who had registered for the Karnataka Pre University Certification Examination. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka PUC results was 59.56%. The PUC II result was conducted for Class 12th students in Karnataka from March 01 to March 18, 2019. This year around 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka PUC Examinations 2019 as compared to 6.9 lacks students in 2018.
11:55 am: Board officials said that the reason for increase in pass percentage from last year is due to commencement of early classes and also reducing the dashara holidays.
11:50 am: On the whole, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019 pass percentage has increased this year to 2.15 percent from last year. The overall pass percentage is 67.73 percent.
11:44 am: Girls have outshined boys this year too with pass percentage of 68.2 percent.
11:40 am: On the whole 80 colleges have 100 percent pass percentage.
11:36 am: This year, 82124 candidates have acquired 60 and above percentage and 54823 candidates have got distinction in Karnataka 2nd PUC examination.
11:34 am: The Karnataka PUC pass percent increased by 2.15% this year
11:28 am: Even though the Karnataka PUC Result 2019 was declared in the press conference, students can only check their scores online at 12 pm.
11:13 am: Karnataka PUC Result 2019 declared. 67.73 percent passed
11:10 am: Press conferenec begins. Karnataka PUC result 2019 to be ou shortly
11:10 am: Candidates can check result from 12pm at pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in kseeb.kar.nic.in.
11:05 am: The officials along with C Shikha, PUE Director will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019 shortly.
11:00 am: The press conference to announmce the Karnataka PUC result is about to begin.
10:55 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared in any minute now.
10:50 am: Karnataka students must keep their admit cards ready to quickly check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019
10:45: Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announced by the KSEEB at 11 am but the scores will be available for download 12:00 pm onwards
10:20 am: In 2018, the pass percentage of the Karnataka PUC result stood at 59.56% with 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls.
10:00 am: This year, Karnataka is releasing the 2nd PUC results earlier than last year as the 2nd PUC results were announced on April 30 in 2018
9:45 am: According to sources, Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be declared before noon today.
9:30 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted in March and concluded on March 18, 2019.
9:15 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announce on the official website for Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination (PUE).
9:00 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC or the KSEEB PUC II is equivalent to any other class 12th board examination.
8:30 am: The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will reportedly be out on April 15, 2019.
Get KSEEB Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD 2 PUC RESULTS 2019 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:
SMS - KAR12
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Julian Assange Arrested But His Cat is Fine, WikiLeaks Confirms in Tweet
- Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here Are The Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 400
- I Own My Dream House but haven't Forgotten My One-Room Shed, Says Pankaj Tripathi
- IPL 2019 | Tahir Scythes Through Knights on Memorable Eden Evening
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results