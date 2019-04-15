English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka PUC Result 2019 to be Declared by KSEEB Today at 12 Noon at kseeb.kar.nic.in; How to Check
The Karnataka PUC result 2019 will be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka PUC Result 2019 | The Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination is set to declare the KAR PUC result 2019 for the Pre University Certification Examination (PUC II) today at 12 noon. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the Karnataka PUC result on the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. However, the KSEEB PUC result can also be checked at examresults.net. It is normal for students to get anxious before the announcement of the results, especially when the result has been declared but the website has crashed. Therefore, students who had taken the KSEEB PUC II examination are advised to wait for their admit cards and hall tickets ready so that no unnecessary delay occurs to. The hall tickets are required for the roll number which students have to login with for checking their Karnataka PUC result 2019.
The PUC II result was conducted for Class 12th students in Karnataka from March 01 to March 18, 2019. This year around 6.8 lacks students registered for the Karnataka PUC Examinations 2019 as compared to 6.9 lacks students in 2018. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 59.56% with 52.30 boys and 67.1 girls. The Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage, followed by Udupi district in the state. The rural passing percentage is 59.95% while the urban passing percentage is 59.45%.
How to Check Karnataka PUC Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net
Step 2. Look for the link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019
Step 4. Your result will now appear on the screen. Download it and keep a soft copy for future reference
Get KSEEB Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD 2 PUC RESULTS 2019 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:
SMS - KAR12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
