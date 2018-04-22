English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka PUC Results 2018: Karnataka Board Will Announce PUC II Class 12 Result 2018 on April 30 at kseeb.kar.nic.in
The Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination will release the Karnataka PUC 2nd year Pre University Certification Examination results 2018 on its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. To announce the results of Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 has created 53 evaluation this year.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination will likely to declare the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 on April 30. The Department of PUE Pre University Board Examination will release the Karnataka PUC 2nd year Pre University Certification Examination results 2018 on its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.
To announce the results of Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 has created 53 evaluation this year. In order to check the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, you can also check the website results.nic.in, examresults.net
A total of 6,90,150 students from 4,725 colleges had registered for the Karnataka Pre University 2nd year Certification Examination 2018.
Steps to check the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, students need to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 or Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your KSEEB Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018
Students can also get thei KSEEB Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD PUC RESULTS 2018 - KSEEB Class 12 Results
SMS - KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) deals with the First Year and Second Year Pre-University Examinations (Class 11 and Class 12 Examinations). Pre-University Education (PUE) is a link between Secondary Education and Higher Education. About 7 Lakhs students appear for Karnataka PUC Examinations every year. This year the Karnataka PUC exams were held from 1-17 March, 2018.
