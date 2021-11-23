The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate, but fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Coastal Karnataka will also see isolated heavy rain during this time period. The met department also predicts light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. From November 24 to November 26, the capital city will experience light rain.

The IMD has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and adjoining areas have been witnessing flood-like conditions and fatalities due to rain-related incidents.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days & over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th November. pic.twitter.com/EL28tAUftZ— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2021

IMD Meteorologist Sadananda Adiga has said that after three days, the intensity of rain will decrease in the state excluding the Western Ghats, Coastal and the southern districts of South Interior Karnataka, the Deccan Herald reported. He also stated that rain will fall in some areas of North Interior Karnataka and many districts in South Interior Karnataka on Tuesday.

The rain will continue in Bengaluru as well. However, no alerts have been issued in the last five days. The cloudy skies are expected to continue on Tuesday, with a few spells of thundershowers possible in the city, he said.

Meanwhile, Dharwad Minister and district in-charge Shankar Patil Muenakoppa said crops — chilli, cotton, chana — had been damaged due to rains here. He said farmers would be compensated with Rs 50,000 to 5 lakhs depending on the damage, and the amount would be deposited in their accounts by November 30.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said Rs 500 crore will be released for repair of roads and bridges that have been damaged due to incessant rains and floods in different parts of the state and instructions have been issued for immediate disbursal of compensation for those whose houses have been damaged.

“Rs 500 crore will be released for the repair of damaged roads and bridges, I have instructed immediate release of Rs 1 lakh (first instalment) to those whose houses have been fully damaged, and also to release money for those whose houses have been partially damaged," Bommai had said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the survey of crop loss is being taken on a war-footing and as and when the report gets uploaded to the designated app, compensation will be released. The Chief Minister travelled to rain affected parts of Kolar district and Hoskote in Bengaluru rural district, later in the day. In response to a question, he said the Election Commission has permitted Ministers of the concerned departments and the Chief Minister to travel across the state to take stock of the damage caused by rains and to oversee the relief measures.

A total of 24 people have lost their lives till Sunday evening, due to rains and floods caused by it across the state since the beginning of this month, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials said. As per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the authority since November 1, as many as 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged. While an estimated 191 animals have lost their lives, crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged, out of them 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops and 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops.

The data shared by the officials also showed that 2,203 km of roads have been damaged. Other infrastructure damage till Sunday evening include 1,225 schools, 39 PHCs, 1,674 electric poles and 278 electric transformers.

With PTI inputs.

