'24 Killed, Crops in 5 Hectares of Land Damaged:' Team CM Bommai's Calculations After Karnataka Rains

A total of 24 people have lost their lives, while crops at over five hectares of land have been damaged due to heavy rains in Karnataka. The chief minister’s office further said that as many as 658 houses were completely damaged, 8,495 homes were partially damaged and at least 191 livestock have been reported dead.

The figures were released after CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday chaired a meeting at his home office to review the damage caused by incessant rains. The CMO also stated that several roads, bridges, schools and public health centres were left damaged. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts have suffered extensive damage.

While the unusually high rain for November has heaped misery on farmers, it has reportedly brought cheer on another front — all 13 major dams in Karnataka are either full or near brimming.

According to a report in Times of India, four major dams have reached the 100%-mark and water is being released in a “controlled" manner. Analysing the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) data, the report stated that Krishnarajasagar (KRS), Kabini, Bhadra and Tungabhadra dams were filled to capacity on Saturday.

The other nine, which include three hydel energy reservoirs, are close to 90% full. Overall, Karnataka recorded 95% water storage in the Cauvery Basin and 92% in the Krishna Basin as on Sunday.

However, there are some concerns too. The report stated that a heavy release of water, which is needed to ensure structural safety of the dams, could cause flooding downstream. But officials assured that dam safety levels are well within parameters and flooding is unlikely.

“As far as daily inflows and outflows are concerned, the inflows will taper down so we do not see any concerns of flooding," Manoj Rajan, KSNDMC commissioner, was quoted as saying.

