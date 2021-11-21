Karnataka Rains: Very Heavy Downpour Predicted Over Some Areas; IMD Issues Warning for Fishermen

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted occur over coastal and south interior Karnataka during the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast. The met department has also said light to moderate rainfall may occur at many places over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and reduce in intensity from Monday.

A warning for fishermen to not venture out to the East central Arabian Sea has also been issued, as sea conditions are predicted to be rough. Bengaluru schools and anganwadis were ordered to remain shut on Friday due to heavy rains. Bengaluru Urban Commissioner J Manjunath had declared a holiday for children up to Class 10, as well as anganwadis. After this, the state Education Department directed district administrations across the state to decide on holidays for schools and colleges based on the local weather conditions.

Amid the heavy rain, a biker had a narrow escape on Saturday after he was swept away while crossing a flooded road in Tumakuru, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A biker had a narrow escape after he swept away while crossing a flooded road in Tumakuru pic.twitter.com/qbNqefsBnD— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and adjoining areas have been witnessing flood-like conditions and fatalities due to rain-related incidents, as well. Andhra Pradesh till now has borne the brunt with 25 people killed in rain-related incidents and 17 others still missing. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday to assess the damage, and announced immediate financial assistance to be disbursed for flood-hit citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also earlier spoke to Reddy and assured him of all possible support for the state as it struggles with heavy rainfall.

Chennai has also been witnessing extremely heavy rain since the past week. A war room has been set up at the Chennai Corporation where officials have been monitoring the alerts on heavy rain. In all high-risk flood-prone areas, corporation engineers have been appointed for every zone to expedite flood mitigation measures. Along with this, civic officials say a total of 689 motor pumps including 448 owned by the corporation, 199 rented motor pumps and 37 from other associations have been deployed across the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.