Karnataka Rajyotsava 2019: All You Need to Know about the Kannada Day

Karnataka Rajyotsava | Back on November 1 of 1956, all Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form one state called Karnataka. Ever since then, the day has been celebrated as Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kannada Day or Karnataka Formation Day.

A government holiday in the state, it is celebrated across the world by Kannadigas. The day also sees the annual presentation of the Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka. This year, the Rajyotsava Awards -- the second-highest civilian honor in the state -- will be given by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. This year, 64 eminent personalities will be conferred with award.

The day also sees the hoisting of the official Karnataka flag which is followed by an address by the Chief Minister and the Governor of the state.

The day is marked by community festivals, concerts and a host of other events. It also sees the chanting of Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate, which is the Kannada anthem.

The Karnataka Ekikarana movement was initiated by Aluru Venkata Rao back in 1905 and culminated with the Mysore state, which comprised of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of Bombay and Madras presidencies as well as the principality of Hyderabad to create a unified Kannada-speaking state. It got the name Karnataka on November 1, 1973 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Devaraj Arasu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.