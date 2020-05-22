Karnataka Records 105 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Breach 1,000 Mark

Bengaluru: Once again crossing the century mark, Karnataka reported 105 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,710, the health department said on Friday.

Most of the fresh cases are returnees from other states, with a majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra.

With a spike in infections, the number of active cases in the state has crossed the 1000 mark.

With 41 deaths and 588 discharges, there are 1,080 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Among the 105 new cases, about 84 are returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra, two each from Telangana and Delhi, and one from Jharkhand.

Remaining cases are contacts of patients earlier tested positive, from various containment zones, with history of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and SARI.

Contact of at least two cases are under tracing.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Chikkaballapura accounted for 45, followed by 14 in Hassan, eight in Tumakuru; six in Bidar, five each from Bengaluru urban and Chikkamagaluru; four in Bengaluru rural, three each from Mandya, Haveri and Davangere.

Two cases each were reported from Dharwad and Vijayapura while one each from Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Chitradurga.