Karnataka Records 11th Coronavirus Case as 67-year-old Woman Tests Positive
The patient has been in strict home quarantine since coming to city and has been admitted to a designated isolation hospital.
Image for representation (AP Photo)
A 67-year-old woman who is a city resident and returned from Dubai via Goa last week has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the eleventh case in Karnataka, the health department said on Tuesday.
The patient has been in strict home quarantine since coming to city and has been admitted to a designated isolation hospital.
A health department media bulletin said "67-year-old female who is a resident of Bangalore returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9. She is a known case of chronic kidney disease (CKD). She has been in strict home quarantine since coming to Bangalore."
The woman was admitted to the hospital on March 16. According to the bulletin, 21 high risk contacts including five family members have been identified and they are under strict home quarantine.
Officials said till date 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death. The ten patients were in isolation wards and are stable, they added.
The 67-year-old woman is the fourth new positive confirmed case that has been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked on Naagin 4 Sets Amid Coronavirus Spread
- Throwback Video of Janhvi Kapoor Making Funny Noises as She Sips Coconut Water Goes Viral
- Coronavirus Impact: India Bans Incoming Flights from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia
- Coronavirus Work From Home Checklist: Everything About Apps, Toddlers, Podcasts, Honesty & More
- Do Not Fall For This Android Ransomware That Promises to Track Coronavirus Infected Nearby