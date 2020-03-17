Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka Records 11th Coronavirus Case as 67-year-old Woman Tests Positive

The patient has been in strict home quarantine since coming to city and has been admitted to a designated isolation hospital.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Records 11th Coronavirus Case as 67-year-old Woman Tests Positive
Image for representation (AP Photo)

A 67-year-old woman who is a city resident and returned from Dubai via Goa last week has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the eleventh case in Karnataka, the health department said on Tuesday.

The patient has been in strict home quarantine since coming to city and has been admitted to a designated isolation hospital.

A health department media bulletin said "67-year-old female who is a resident of Bangalore returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9. She is a known case of chronic kidney disease (CKD). She has been in strict home quarantine since coming to Bangalore."

The woman was admitted to the hospital on March 16. According to the bulletin, 21 high risk contacts including five family members have been identified and they are under strict home quarantine.

Officials said till date 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death. The ten patients were in isolation wards and are stable, they added.

The 67-year-old woman is the fourth new positive confirmed case that has been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram