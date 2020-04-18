Karnataka Records 12 More Coronavirus Cases, Tally Goes Up to 371

New Delhi: Twelve more coronavirus positive cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday taking the number of affected people to 371, the health department said.

This includes 13 deaths and 92 discharges.

"12 new positive cases have been reported from April 17, 5 pm to April 18, 12 noon," the department said in its daily bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, three are from Mysuru, two each from Kalaburagi and Bagalkote and one each from Vijayapura, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hirebagewadi in Belagavi, Gadag and Malavalli in Mandya district, it added.

The department has appealed to the doctors who are willing to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19 to reach out to the government.

