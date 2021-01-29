Karnataka Schools Ordered to Slash Fees By 30% After Parents Protest: What You Need to Know

The Karnataka government ordered all schools to reduce tuition fees for the current academic year by 30% due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The order is applicable to every school following either the state or central syllabi, the News Minute has reported.

For parents who have already paid the full fee, the amount will be adjusted in the fee for next year, said the state government.

The decision was taken by Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar two weeks after parents held a protest in front of his residence over the issue. Another protest was registered by the Karnataka Private School Parent Organisation Coordinating Committee which swept streets in front of Kumar's residence demanding for fees to be reduced.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary School (KAMS) had on January 5 released an advisory calling for the reduction in school fees by its member schools due to the Covid-triggered economic slowdown.

The KAMS advisory suggested that schools whose fee structure exceeds Rs 25,000 per annum could decrease their fee by 20 percent to 25 percent. For schools that have fees less than Rs 25,000 but more than Rs 15,000 a year, KAMS proposed that for the current school year, special development fees be lowered. And for schools whose annual fee is less than Rs 15,000, their term fee can be reduced to a maximum of 10% of their whole tuition fee, the body said.

KAMS General Secretary Shashi Kumar said the 30% tuition fee reduction would in reality will be in tune of 40-50%. "The government has asked not only to reduce tuition fee but also directed us not to collect any fess for laboratory, sports and computer education," he said.

He said there were parents who had not paid fees for the past two years and the government had asked the schools to not take fees for the current academic year. "The government should have issued guidelines for the parents as well instead of only regulating the schools. Or the government could have helped the schools who have already reduced their fees by 20-25 percent by directing the parents towards those schools,” he added.

Meanwhile, school managements had warned that such a blanket fee reduction would result in salary cuts for teachers. Kumar had earlier said KAS had devised a plan to provide relief to parents. “We have asked school managements to not collect certain types of fees that managements do not incur. But enforcing a blanket fee cut is not feasible for us. We will have to once again cut the salaries of our teachers,” he said, reported the Hindu.

Member of the board of management of the DPS Group of Schools, Mansoor Ali Khan had earlier told the Hindu that if the government imposed the fee cut, they might be forced to remove teachers from their payroll.

The Management of Independent CBSE Schools’ Association (MICSA) has asked the school managements to reach out to parents under stress and help in whatever way they can as well as devise a plan to stabilise the situation for children and parents.