Karnataka Relaxes Coronavirus Curfew on Sunday on Public Request

The Karnataka government on Saturday eased the norm of curfew on Sundays while retaining the order of lockdown from 7pm to 7am in view of coronavirus.

In the beginning of the fourth phase of lockdown from May 19, the state government had ordered that total lockdown would be enforced throughout the day on Sundays to contain COVID-19 in the state.

Last Sunday, a day prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, it was implemented across the state. In the state capital, the curfew was imposed from Saturday evening itself.

In his order, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said there would not be complete lockdown on Sundays from 7 am to 7 pm following public request. However, the lockdown during nights will continue, he said in the order.