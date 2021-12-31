CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Reports 23 More Omicron Cases; Tally Now 66

The country's first two such cases were detected in the State on December 2.( File photo/PTI)

This takes the State's tally to 66.

Twenty-three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, State’s Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. This takes the State’s tally to 66.

“Twenty-three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travelers from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa," Sudhakar said in a tweet. The country’s first two such cases were detected in the State on December 2.

first published:December 31, 2021, 18:44 IST